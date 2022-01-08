YGGDRASH (YEED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00059060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005491 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH (YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars.

