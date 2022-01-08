YUSRA (YUSRA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $33,503.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded down 44.2% against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $33,503.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00076620 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.05 or 0.07570490 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00074241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.38 or 1.00189273 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007045 BTC.

YUSRA Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

