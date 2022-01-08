Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will announce sales of $36.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.47 billion and the highest is $36.98 billion. Anthem reported sales of $31.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $137.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.39 billion to $138.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.73 billion to $157.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.85.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.99. 1,355,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,046. The stock has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Anthem has a 12-month low of $286.04 and a 12-month high of $470.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

