Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.70 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.
BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.
Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.12.
Concrete Pumping Company Profile
Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.
