Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will report $83.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.70 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

BBCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $481.05 million, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

