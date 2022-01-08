Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $98.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.26 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $78.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $364.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.15 million to $369.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $481.04 million, with estimates ranging from $446.93 million to $507.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

GH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

GH stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.30. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

