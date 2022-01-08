Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $36.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.70 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $35.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%.

HTBI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.63. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.