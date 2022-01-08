Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.98 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $280.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $280.50 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $275.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Uniti Group.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 98.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 166,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,462. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.