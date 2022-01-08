Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,340 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,640,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,452. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

