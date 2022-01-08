Zacks: Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $72.48. 383,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,912. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $66.96. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $25,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,542,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,634,677. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,044.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,602,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,566,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

