Zacks: Analysts Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYM. Wedbush upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM opened at $28.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $999.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $32.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.42%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

