Zacks: Analysts Expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.22. 469,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,122. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

