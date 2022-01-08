Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $39,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $61.00. 7,040,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,466,830. The company has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

