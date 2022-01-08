Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) will post $187.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.80 million and the highest is $188.70 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $752.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.10 million to $760.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $743.55 million, with estimates ranging from $726.20 million to $760.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $182.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director James B. Carlson sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $430,218.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,815. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

