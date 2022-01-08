Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Billion

Equities analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to announce sales of $4.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.26 billion. FOX reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

NASDAQ FOXA traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $39.02. 4,427,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,508,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 1,315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,534,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,760 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in FOX by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $782,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 654,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,253,000 after buying an additional 44,126 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

