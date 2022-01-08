Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Ocular Therapeutix also posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 116,410 shares of company stock valued at $737,718. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

