Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post sales of $71.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.02 million. Synchronoss Technologies posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $278.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.24 million to $279.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $293.94 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR opened at $2.27 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.