Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.21. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock worth $1,281,148 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 864.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

