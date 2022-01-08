Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after acquiring an additional 43,152 shares during the period.

GTLS stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, reaching $137.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.91. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

