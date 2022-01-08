Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce sales of $162.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $180.18 million and the lowest is $144.30 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors reported sales of $75.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year sales of $472.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.33 million to $490.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $818.18 million, with estimates ranging from $752.49 million to $883.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at $57,530,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.54. 760,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,739. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.