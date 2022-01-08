Zacks: Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post sales of $67.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.40 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $276.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.66 million to $276.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.66 million, with estimates ranging from $288.30 million to $297.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.22. 242,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,410. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $353.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

