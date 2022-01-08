Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to announce $2.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.75 billion. Intuit reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $18.83 on Monday, hitting $567.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 1 year low of $359.33 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $639.83 and a 200-day moving average of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.