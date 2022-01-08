Zacks: Brokerages Expect Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will post ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is $0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.84 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KPTI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 84,363 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,488,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 267,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.03. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

