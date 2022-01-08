Zacks: Brokerages Expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.79. McCormick & Company, Incorporated posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

MKC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,713,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,365,000 after purchasing an additional 908,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

