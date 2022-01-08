Zacks: Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Announce $1.45 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. MetLife has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

