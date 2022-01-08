Zacks: Brokerages Expect OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.13 million during the quarter.

OP Bancorp stock remained flat at $$13.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 79,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

