Zacks: Brokerages Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to post earnings per share of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.64. Principal Financial Group posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Shares of PFG traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,504. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $48.88 and a 52-week high of $76.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,184,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after buying an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

