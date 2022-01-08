Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will report sales of $2.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Profound Medical reported sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.83 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Profound Medical by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% during the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical during the second quarter worth $177,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.50. 50,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

