Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.