Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $762.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to post $762.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.19 million and the highest is $766.00 million. Spectrum Brands reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spectrum Brands.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of SPB traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,717. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $107.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,854,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 219,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Brands (SPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.