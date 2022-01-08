Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.71.

CD opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51. Chindata Group has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,618 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,899 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,291 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

