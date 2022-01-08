Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James raised Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.04.

LLNW opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 665,299 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 851,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 346,270 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

