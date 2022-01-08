Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) to Sell

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities. SOPHiA GENETICS SA is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $12.80 on Thursday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,889,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile

