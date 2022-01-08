Zacks Investment Research Lowers Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ADV opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $928.76 million for the quarter. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,526,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,024,000 after purchasing an additional 485,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,287,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,839,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 151,012 shares during the last quarter.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

