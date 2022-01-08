Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating single-family homes as rental properties. It rents residential properties primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, and Nevada. American Homes 4 Rent is based in Malibu, California. “

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AMH. Raymond James upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 204.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.