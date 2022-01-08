Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of AX opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

