Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Endo's performance has improved on increased revenues from its Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and Branded Pharmaceuticals segments. The increase in guidance is encouraging. The company’s efforts to revive its business are promising. The FDA approval of collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women under the brand name, Qwo is a significant boost for the company and the initial uptake seems optimistic. Sterile Injectables and Generic Pharmaceuticals segment are performing well on new product launches. However, a slowdown in elective procedures, patient flow and workforce disruptions in physician offices, mainly due to the Delta variant, somewhat affected Xiaflex’s sales. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.57.

ENDP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08. Endo International has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 108.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 130.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Endo International by 12.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Endo International by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

