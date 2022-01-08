Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

NYSE HMN opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.27. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,048,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 423,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

