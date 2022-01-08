Zacks Investment Research Lowers NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Hold

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in NetScout Systems by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 95,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.