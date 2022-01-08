Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 19.43.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 7.98 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 7.46 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

