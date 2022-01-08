Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $460,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,138 shares of company stock worth $1,202,521 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.