Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gentex aims at generating meaningful growth driven by product launches and improved product mix. The firm’s full display mirrors (FDM) is a key growth engine and is likely to help the firm maintain top-line growth trajectory. Gentex’s Integrated Tool Module and HomeLink also offer significant growth opportunities. The firm’s healthy balance sheet and commitment for shareholder value maximization is also praiseworthy. However, the company has slashed its 2H’21 sales guidance amid projected decline in light vehicle production in its primary markets in Q4’21. High commodity and freight costs along with a tough labor market will further dent margins. Soaring operating costs and capex amid new product launches are also clipping the firm’s operating margins. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.65.

GNTX stock opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. Gentex has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $253,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,470 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Gentex by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after acquiring an additional 57,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after acquiring an additional 304,251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after acquiring an additional 126,233 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,022,000 after acquiring an additional 137,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Gentex by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,753,000 after acquiring an additional 792,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

