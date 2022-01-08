Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $19.03. 41,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,077. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.51.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. Luxfer’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Luxfer by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 456.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 1,682.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

