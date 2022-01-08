Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. ORIX has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $106.95. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ORIX by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.