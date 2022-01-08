Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) to “Buy”

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of PROF opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

