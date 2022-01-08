Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) to “Hold”

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $212.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $5.82 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanara MedTech will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanara MedTech news, insider Zachary B. Fleming sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $34,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanara MedTech, Incengages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

