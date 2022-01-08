Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Strategic Education have declined significantly so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given lackluster third-quarter 2021 results. Earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32.2% and 5%, respectively. Despite top-line growth of 13% on a year-over-year basis, adjusted earnings declined 50% due to lower contribution from the U.S. Higher Education segment. Third-quarter enrollments also fell due to the above-mentioned headwinds. It expects to witness challenges in the Australia/New Zealand segment in 2021 on extended restrictions and COVID-related border closures. That said, Strayer and Capella Universities’ convenient, accessible and flexible educational programs are commendable.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $58.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $52.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, with a total value of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 36.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

