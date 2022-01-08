Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) to Hold

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuya Inc. pioneered a purpose-built IoT cloud platform which delivers a full suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Servic and Software-as-a-Service to businesses and developers. Tuya Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of NYSE TUYA opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 10.66. Tuya has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tuya will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tuya by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,549,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,467,000 after buying an additional 307,377 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tuya by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in Tuya by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tuya by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

