Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €92.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($114.77) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($104.55) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.94 ($120.39).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €66.96 ($76.09) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.66). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €75.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.49.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

