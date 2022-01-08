Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Cap of $16,242.64

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $16,242.64 and $14.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003495 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00028579 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

