Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $35,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $530.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $590.10 and its 200-day moving average is $560.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.